SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Gains After Company Unveils Amelia 7.0 For Enterprises Ahead Of Q1 Results

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN shares are trading higher by 5.3% to $9.66 during Thursday’s session after the company launched Amelia 7.0, the latest version of its flagship voice AI platform, which introduces voice-enabled Agentic AI capabilities for businesses.

SoundHound AI is also set to report quarterly results Thursday after the market close. Analysts expect the company to post a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $30.38 million.

What To Know: Powered by SoundHound’s Agentic+ framework, Amelia 7.0 allows companies to deploy autonomous AI agents that can understand, reason, and act across voice and text channels.

SoundHound AI says Amelia 7.0 combines low-latency automatic speech recognition, advanced natural language understanding, and enterprise customization to create seamless customer and employee experiences.

The platform integrates large language model reasoning with deterministic flows and third-party integrations, offering end-to-end automation.

"SoundHound is not just promising agentic AI — we're delivering it," said EVP Michael Anderson. The company believes Amelia 7.0 marks a major step forward for enterprise AI adoption, enabling businesses to improve productivity, enhance customer service and reduce operational costs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $3.82.