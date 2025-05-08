Elon Musk's Tesla Scraps Popular $16,000 Cybertruck Range Extender As Sales Dwindle In US

Tesla Inc. TSLA will no longer sell the range extender battery pack for its Cybertruck. The range extender would have let the vehicle achieve a range of over 500 miles.

What Happened: Customers took to social media to share details of an email they received from Elon Musk's company titled "Update to your Cybertruck Range Extender Order." Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt shared a screenshot in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

"We are no longer planning to sell the Range Extender for Cybertruck. As a result, we will be refunding your deposit in full." The email from Tesla said. The range extender was originally available for $16,000 as an extra battery pack that would be fitted on the Cybertruck's bed.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Musk's EV giant is struggling to sell units of the Cybertruck. The company reportedly has over 10,000 units of unsold Cybertrucks in its U.S. inventory.

In a bid to boost sales and appeal to a wider customer base, Tesla also revamped the truck's marketing language and strategy to position it as a utilitarian, rugged pickup truck.

Interestingly, the company recently offered select Cybertruck owners a 1-year-long free trial of Supervised Full Self-Driving, provided that they subscribe to the service before the June 6, 2025, deadline.

Elsewhere, Tesla also launched a cheaper, RWD version of the truck, which offered longer range but missed out on some features like smaller wheels, reduced towing capacity and lower ground clearance. The model retails for $62,490 with the federal EV credit and offers 362 miles of range.

