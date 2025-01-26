Trump's Energy Agenda, Skyrocketing Coffee Prices, Davos Highlights, And Powell's Wait-And-See Approach: This Week In Economics

As the week comes to a close, the financial world has been buzzing with a flurry of news. From the White House to Wall Street, major developments have been shaping the economic landscape. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines this week.

Trump’s ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Era Begins

In his return to the White House, President Donald Trump wasted no time in declaring a national energy emergency. During his inauguration speech, he reaffirmed his commitment to fossil fuels, pledging to "drill, baby, drill" and revoke the electric vehicle mandate. Companies like Baker Hughes BKR and Gulfport Energy GPOR could see significant impacts from these policy shifts.

Netflix Raises Prices Amid Inflation Concerns

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX announced a 16% price increase for its standard streaming plan, sparking concerns about persistent inflation risks. The price hikes coincided with Netflix's robust fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed a significant increase in revenue and subscriber growth.

Coffee Prices Soar, Starbucks Could Face Margin Squeeze

Arabica coffee futures have soared to multi-decade highs, increasing investor concerns about Starbucks Corp. SBUX margins and pressuring the company’s valuation multiple. With average coffee price inflation expected to be 75.5% for Q1 2025, the coffee giant could face significant challenges.

Trump Outlines Economic Reset At Davos

Four days into his second term, President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum 2025, outlining an aggressive economic agenda that promises corporate tax cuts, deregulation, energy expansion and a hardline stance on global trade. His America-first approach could have significant implications for companies like Oracle Corp. ORCL.

Powell & Co. Will Wait

With Jerome Powell keeping his cards close to the chest, investors hoping for a quick rate cut might need to sit tight. According to Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy at WisdomTree, the latest numbers simply don’t “rise to the threshold” for an early rate cut.

