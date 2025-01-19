The week has been a whirlwind of events, with President Joe Biden warning of a potential tech oligarchy, Tesla Inc. TSLA extending support to wildfire-stricken California, Mary Trump criticizing her uncle’s wildfire comments, Steve Bannon targeting Elon Musk, and a significant shift in cannabis policy. Let’s dive into the details.

Biden’s Tech Oligarchy Warning

President Joe Biden, in his farewell speech, expressed concerns about the emergence of a tech oligarchy that could pose significant threats to the country. The President’s warning has sparked a debate, with figures like Bernie Sanders and Kevin O’Leary holding contrasting views on the role of America’s wealthiest individuals.

Tesla’s Support for California Amid Wildfires

Despite his feud with Gavin Newsom, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will delay Cybertruck deliveries in California to aid in wildfire relief efforts. The trucks will be used to power Starlink internet terminals in areas that have lost connectivity due to the fires.

Mary Trump’s Blast at Uncle’s Wildfire Comments

Mary Trump, President-elect Donald Trump’s estranged niece, has criticized her uncle’s controversial comments on the ongoing wildfires in southern California. The fires have led to the death of at least 16 people and the evacuation of over 153,000 residents.

Steve Bannon’s Attack on Elon Musk

Steve Bannon, former adviser to the Trump White House, has vowed to expel Elon Musk from the MAGA movement, labeling him as “truly evil”. Bannon’s threat comes despite Musk’s substantial financial support to President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Shift in Cannabis Policy

The National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR) and the U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) have announced a merger, aiming to represent the cannabis industry more effectively. The newly formed U.S. Cannabis Roundtable will address the 119th Congress and the incoming Trump administration, representing businesses operating in 38 states.

