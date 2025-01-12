Steve Bannon Targets Elon Musk, Pledges To Expel Him From MAGA Movement: 'He Is a Truly Evil Guy'

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to the Trump White House, fiercely criticized Elon Musk, calling him “truly evil” and vowing to expel Musk from the MAGA movement.

What Happened: Bannon’s threat to remove Musk from the MAGA movement by Inauguration Day was reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Musk, who has been a frequent visitor at Mar-a-Lago following his substantial financial support to President-elect Donald Trump‘s return to the White House, was labeled by Bannon as a “very bad guy.”

"He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I'm not prepared to tolerate it anymore," Bannon said.

During the interview, Bannon also took issue with Musk’s endorsement for H-1B visas, which enable companies to employ skilled professionals from overseas. Bannon argued that tech giants are manipulating the immigration system for their advantage, causing public outrage.

"This thing of the H-1B visas, it's about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords, they use it to their advantage, the people are furious," Bannon added.

Moreover, Bannon took aim at Musk’s South African origins, as well as those of David Sacks and Peter Thiel, stating, “He should go back to South Africa.”

"He should go back to South Africa. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?" he said.

Bannon also accused Musk of aspiring to become a trillionaire and implementing “techno-feudalism on a global scale.” He further pointed out Musk’s connections to China, claiming that Musk’s Shanghai-based Tesla factory is entirely under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

Why It Matters: Bannon’s attack on Musk is significant as it comes amidst a time of political tension and division within the United States.

Musk’s support for H-1B visas and his ties to China have been contentious issues, particularly within the MAGA movement.

Bannon’s comments not only reflect his personal animosity towards Musk but also highlight the broader ideological conflicts within the MAGA movement and the tech industry at large.

Image: Shutterstock