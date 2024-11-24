Mary Trump Says Her Uncle Donald Is 'Putin's Puppet'

In a recent blog post, Mary Trump warned about the alleged influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on her uncle, President-elect Donald Trump.

What Happened: Mary Trump expressed her apprehensions about her uncle’s admiration for Putin, suggesting it could negatively impact U.S. support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.

She called Trump “Putin’s puppet” and cautioned that his actions could leave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a vulnerable position.

In her post, Mary Trump also criticized her uncle’s admiration for Elon Musk, alleging that Musk has been in regular contact with Putin since 2022.

“Of all the unthinkable scenarios we’ve been forced to consider since Donald won the election on November 5th is the possibility that all of this will have been for nought,” Mary Trump wrote. “After all, the fate of Ukraine and Zelensky may rest with Donald Trump, Putin’s puppet, a man who is enamored of and beholden to the very autocrat who wants to destroy our ally.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky warned this week that Ukraine could lose the war if the U.S. cuts military aid. His comments followed the Biden administration’s announcement of a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Zelensky acknowledged the potential influence Donald Trump could have on ending the war, stating, “Yes, he can,” but said it would not be simple. He emphasized the importance of maintaining unity between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States, warning that a loss of this unity could have dangerous consequences.

Why It Matters: The allegations by Mary Trump underscore the complex and potentially precarious relationship between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

The influence of Putin on Donald Trump, if true, could significantly alter U.S. foreign policy and its stance towards the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the alleged contact between Elon Musk and Putin raises questions about the role of private sector leaders in international politics. This situation warrants close observation as it unfolds, given its potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics.

