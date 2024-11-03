Mary Trump On Trump's Lack Of Empathy: 'Why Is It That The More Awful Things Donald Does, The Less It Seems To Matter?'

Donald Trump‘s niece, psychologist Mary Trump, criticized the former president for what she calls a lack of empathy. Her statements come in the wake of new sexual assault allegations against Trump.

What Happened: In a recent Substack post, Mary Trump has written about Donald Trump’s lack of empathy and its detrimental effects throughout his political career. She suggests that his inability to empathize with others’ suffering has led to his comfort in causing it.

“I've once again been confronting this horrible conundrum: Why is it that the more awful things Donald does, the less it seems to matter? You know the drill — any one of those things would be disqualifying for any other candidate, Democrat or Republican, The sexual assaults, inciting an insurrection, two impeachments, stealing classified documents, the criminal convictions — a tiny fraction of all the horrific acts Donald has committed over the decades,” she wrote in the post.

Mary Trump recalls past events, including Trump’s response to 9/11 and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where his lack of empathy was starkly apparent. She also points to his indifference during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she says reminded her of her family’s treatment of her father during his last days.

“For decades, Donald has been willing to use other people's tragedies to inflate his sense of his own superiority or to increase his status in the eyes of the world. On September 11, every single New Yorker was in serious pain. We were devastated and we were in shock. We were terrified because we didn't yet know what we had lost, and because we didn't know if things were going to get worse. Donald seemed to be the only person who didn't care about the tragedy that was still unfolding,” she added.

In a recent YouTube post, Mary Trump said that her uncle destroyed his father's $500 million real estate empire. She breaks down Fred Trump's influence on his son, showing how impossible demands shaped Donald into someone seeking endless validation.

According to Mary Trump, Donald’s lack of empathy can be traced back to his upbringing. She claims that his father instilled values such as aggression and disrespect in him, which eventually solidified into personality traits.

She argues that Donald’s need for love, combined with his father’s neglect, resulted in his indifference towards others’ suffering.

Mary Trump has also warned about the potential damage that Donald could inflict in the future, citing his deteriorating psychological state and growing lack of empathy.

Why It Matters: These comments shed light on the character and leadership style of the former president.

They underscore the importance of empathy in leadership, particularly in times of crisis. The allegations also raise concerns about the potential future actions of the former president, given his reported deteriorating mental state and increasing lack of empathy.

