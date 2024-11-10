Mary Trump Warns of 'Tyranny' and 'Fascism' Following Uncle's Victory

Mary Trump, the estranged niece of President-elect Donald Trump, has voiced her apprehensions about her uncle’s electoral triumph.

What Happened: Mary Trump expressed her disapproval of the election outcome in a Substack post, terming it a “violent, reckless decision” by voters and calling it “much worse than 2016.”

She presented a grim forecast for the years to come under the second Trump administration, stating, “There’s no false hope; no silver lining.” She also cautioned that “fascism is here, and we have to confront it head-on.”

“There is a lot that’s going to be playing out in the next days, weeks, and months, and we are going to have to grapple with all of it under pretty unimaginable circumstances,” she wrote.

Prior to this, several ex-officials from the Trump administration, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and ex-chief of staff John Kelly, had labeled President-elect Trump as a fascist. However, Trump has consistently refuted these claims.

In her blog post, Mary Trump warned that the “tyranny” of the Trump administration would “engulf what once was the world’s greatest democracy.” She had earlier published a tell-all book about her uncle and his family, alleging his complete incapability to lead the nation.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has brushed off his niece’s criticisms, labeling her book as “disgraceful” and asserting that she was “not exactly a family favorite.”

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by Mary Trump are significant, given her close familial ties and her previous revelations about the Trump family in her book.

Her warning about the potential threat to democracy under the Trump administration is a serious claim that could influence public perception and the political landscape.

The fact that her views echo those of former high-ranking officials from the Trump administration lends further weight to her predictions.

