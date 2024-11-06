This Clorox Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the rating for The Clorox Company CLX from Sell to Hold and raises the price target from $155 to $170. Clorox shares closed at $162.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Trevor Young upgraded Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $25. Revolve shares closed at $26.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Rick Bienkowski upgraded the rating for Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $27 to $39. Beam Therapeutics shares closed at $23.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter upgraded Celanese Corporation CE from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $135 to $110. Celanese shares closed at $91.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
