Elon Musk Tells Tucker Carlson That The Pressure He Faced For Shutting Down X 'Pales In Comparison' With What Trump Went Through

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has dismissed the pressure he faced for shutting down X, formerly Twitter, in comparison to the tribulations faced by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk made these remarks during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s online show, broadcasted from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Election Day.

In response to questions about the pressure to shut down X, the tech mogul replied with sarcasm.

He noted that, aside from multiple Democrats wanting to jail him, revoke government contracts from his companies, nationalize his businesses, deport him as an illegal immigrant, and arrest him for allegedly being Vladimir Putin's best friend, there wasn't much else.

Musk later shared the video on X and added, “Sure, it was a lot of pressure, but it pales by comparison with President Donald Trump, who they tried to kill twice, bankrupt, and imprison for eternity.”

Sure it was a lot of pressure, but it pales by comparison with President @realDonaldTrump, who they tried to kill twice, bankrupt and imprison for eternity https://t.co/nUFeVcArtQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Earlier this year, Republican nominee Donald Trump faced two separate assassination attempts.

If he secures a win, he will be the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. He will also become the oldest person ever elected to the presidency and also the first convicted felon to hold office while under legal indictment.

Why It Matters: Previously, President Joe Biden alleged that Musk violated student visa norms when he first arrived in the U.S. He referred to Musk as a Trump "ally" and an “illegal worker.”

At the time, Musk retorted by saying, “I was in fact allowed to work in the U.S.,” adding that Biden was lying.

A Trump victory in the U.S. Presidential election could be a “potential positive” for Musk’s company Tesla, according to analysts from Wedbush.

While a Trump victory could impact the electric vehicle industry overall, it could benefit Tesla due to its unmatched scale and scope in the EV industry.

