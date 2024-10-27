Elon Musk Fires Back After Biden Alleges Tesla CEO Violated Student Visa Norms, Says He Was Allowed To Work

President Joe Biden on Saturday slammed billionaire Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump‘s rampage against ‘illegal’ immigrants, saying that Musk himself was an illegal worker when he initially came to the U.S.

What Happened: “Well, that wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here when he was here," Biden said, referring to Musk as a Trump “ally” at an event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn't in school. He was violating the law.”

Biden was referring to a report from the Washington Post which said that Musk didn’t have a work visa when he founded his startup called Zip2. The report cited former business associates, court records, and company documents.

However, Musk is currently promoting the idea that the Biden administration has allowed undocumented immigrants to cross “open borders” and harm the U.S. He has also propounded the conspiracy theory that immigrants are voting in the U.S. elections in favor of the Democratic Party when non-citizens cannot legally register or vote in federal elections

“The Dems have imported massive numbers of illegals to swing states. Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem,” Musk alleged earlier this month.

Musk Denies Report: “I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying,” Musk said on social media platform X on Sunday about Biden’s allegation.

“The Dems are in favor of importing voters who are beholden to them and against allowing legal immigrants who would probably vote against them. Simple matter of incentives,” Musk said in another post.

Why It Matters: Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. The billionaire also attended a Trump campaign event in Pennsylvania earlier this month and termed the election a "must-win situation" for Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed his intent to set up a government efficiency commission led by Musk if elected President. The commission will be tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending reforms, Trump said in September.

Musk is now actively campaigning for the former President both online and offline.

Earlier this month, Musk said that America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC founded by the billionaire, will give $1 million every day through Nov.5 to someone in swing states who signs his online petition. The online petition asks people to pledge their support to the First and Second Amendments which guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Musk also gave around $75 million to America PAC in a span of three months from July to September for canvassing voters, cementing him as a key figure in Trump's presidential campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

