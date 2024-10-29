Neuralink's Promise For Alzheimer's Has A Crucial Time Window — Elon Musk Explains Why

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted at the possibility of his brain-machine interface company, Neuralink, developing an implant for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

What Happened: Sharing a clip from his appearance at the 2024 Congress of Neurological Surgeons last month, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and suggested that Neuralink should focus on creating an implant to alleviate back and neck pain.

I am increasingly convinced that @Neuralink should prioritize making an implant that can eliminate back & neck pain.



Would greatly improve people's happiness while awake, as well as enhance quality of sleep.



pic.twitter.com/kabge5XRuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024

When a user questioned Neuralink’s potential role in Alzheimer’s treatment, the tech mogul said, “Early stage, yes, but only limited help is possible for late-stage Alzheimer's, as there is too much neuronal loss.”

Early stage, yes, but only limited help is possible for late stage Alzheimer's, as there there is too much neuronal loss — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024

Why It Matters: Previously also, Musk had stated that the Neuralink chip could help treat conditions like paralysis, stroke, and brain injury, as well as morbid obesity.

“Current generation Neuralinks can help to some degree, but an advanced case of Alzheimers often involves macro degeneration of the brain,” he stated in 2022.

“However, Neuralinks should theoretically be able restore almost any functionality lost due *localized* brain damage from stroke or injury.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disorder that impairs memory and cognitive function. Nearly seven million Americans aged 65 and older are living with the condition.

Meanwhile, healthcare companies, such as Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly And Co LLY, have also been exploring treatments for Alzheimer’s.

Earlier, it was reported that Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s in individuals with type 2 diabetes, while Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (donanemab) has been approved for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease in Japan.’

Image via Shutterstock

