Elon Musk Says Neuralink Brain Implants Could Cost As Little As An Apple Watch: 'We Do Have A Game Plan'

Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is also the founder of the brain implant company Neuralink, has suggested that the company’s innovations could be as affordable as an Apple Watch.

What Happened: Speaking at the 2024 Congress of Neurological Surgeons last month, Musk shared his vision for Neuralink’s brain implants, saying that these devices should not be prohibitively expensive.

He proposed that in high volumes, the cost of these implants could start at around the same price as an Apple Watch or a smartphone, potentially between $1,000 and $2,000.

“If it’s implanted with a robot, then that surgical procedure should be fast,” he stated, adding, “We do have a game plan.”

The Tesla CEO also detailed a plan for what he termed the “600-second surgery.” This procedure, according to Musk’s vision, would involve a patient sitting in a chair and receiving an implant within just 10 minutes.

“We’re not violating physics,” the tech billionaire assured during his talk.

Why It Matters: In July 2024, Musk outlined Neuralink's target to implant 1,000 brain chips by 2026.

If Musk’s vision of affordable brain implants becomes a reality, it could potentially revolutionize the BCI market and make this technology accessible to a larger population.

Previously, it was reported that Neuralink-rival Paradromics was also preparing for human trials of its brain implant, which was expected to be priced at around $100,000 each.

Another Neuralink rival, Synchron Inc., backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, also announced plans to extend its brain-device technology to treat conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson's disease in May.

