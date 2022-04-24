 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says His Neuralink Chip Could Treat Paralysis, Stroke And Brain Injury
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's startup Neuralink brain chip could help treat morbid obesity; that's what Musk believes. Echoing Musk's statement, scientists say it's not an impossibility. 

Responding to a Twitter post on the same line, Musk said that it is possible, and his company is working on challenges like reversing paralysis. 

Also Read: World's Richest Man Is Homeless? Yes, Elon Musk Says He's Sleeping At Friends' Houses

Musk also described the challenges of developing the Neuralink device, and called for people with specific skills to join his company. 

Neuralink is developing a microchip that's implanted into a person's skull. Tiny wires equipped with electrodes fan out from the device into the brain, allowing it to read and stimulate brain functionality. Musk also believes Neuralink could treat certain neurological disorders. 

In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service began investigating allegations of cruel treatment of macaque monkeys that are being used to test Neuralink's technology. The investigation was initiated after a complaint filed by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Last year, Musk released a video showing a macaque monkey playing a video game, only by using thoughts, with the use of a neural implant.

Neuralink has said that it hopes to begin human trials later this year.

Also Read: Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem

Photo courtesy of NASA / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

alzheimer's treatment Brain CEO chip

