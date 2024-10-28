Apple Is Working On New Smart Home Display Inspired By iMac G4's Design, But It Could Be Smaller Than Expected

Apple Inc. AAPL is working on developing a new smart home display inspired by the iMac G4’s design.

What Happened: In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that Apple's upcoming smart home display could be smaller than expected.

As per Gurman, the device will feature a square display roughly the size of two iPhones side by side, mounted on a small base reminiscent of the iMac G4’s circular bottom.

The base could also have speakers, turning the device into a HomePod with a screen.

Moreover, the device will reportedly run on a new system, incorporating iPad-like apps such as FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar.

Gurman said that Cupertino intends to launch this product next year.

A higher-end device with a larger screen and a robotic arm for control is also in the works. This premium product, likely priced around $1,000, is not expected to be available until 2026.

Why It Matters: Earlier in April, it was reported that the Tim Cook-led tech giant has been exploring robotics, with a table-top product that uses a robotic arm to move around a display.

At the time, the analyst said that Apple might be trying to figure out the next big thing after its powerhouse, the iPhone, started lacking in the revenue department.

Apple competes with companies like Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Samsung Electronics SSNLF in the smart home sector.

Meanwhile, in the same newsletter, the analyst also reported about Apple's plans to integrate the M4 processor into its Mac lineup to boost AI and gaming performance.

