Apple Secures Victory In Masimo Patent Dispute With Token Damages Of $250

A Delaware jury has ruled in favor of Apple Inc. AAPL in a patent infringement case against Masimo Corp. MASI, awarding Cupertino a symbolic $250 in damages.

What Happened: The jury determined that Masimo infringed on Apple’s patents related to health technology in older smartwatch models that are no longer on the market, reported Reuters.

The lawsuit, initiated by Apple in 2022, accused Masimo of infringing on two design patents to enhance its own smartwatch offerings. The jury found that Masimo’s discontinued Freedom and W1 smartwatches violated Apple’s patents, but current Masimo products were not found to infringe.

Apple’s legal team sought an injunction against Masimo’s current products, but this request was denied by the jury. Apple expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating it protects their innovations.

Meanwhile, Masimo viewed the verdict as a victory, emphasizing that the infringement ruling applied only to outdated models.

The legal battle between Apple and Masimo has been ongoing, with Masimo previously accusing Apple of poaching its employees and copying its pulse oximetry technology.

Why It Matters: The legal skirmish between Apple and Masimo has been a significant point of contention, impacting both companies’ strategies.

Earlier this year, Apple managed to avoid an import ban on its latest Apple Watch models by redesigning the product, a move that temporarily safeguarded its sales in the U.S. market. However, this decision is not final and could be challenged by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

In response to the looming ban, Apple released versions of its watches without the blood oxygen feature, ensuring continued sales in the U.S.

This strategic adjustment highlights Apple’s adaptability in the face of legal challenges.

Meanwhile, Masimo’s CEO Joe Kiani has publicly criticized the reliability of Apple’s blood oxygen monitoring feature, underscoring the competitive tensions between the two firms.

Looking ahead, Apple is reportedly exploring new functionalities for its Apple Watch, potentially expanding beyond health tracking. New patent filings suggest the integration of diverse sensors, indicating Apple’s intent to innovate and diversify its smartwatch offerings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock