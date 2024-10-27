Mac Mini May Shrink To Apple TV Size As Cupertino Prepares To Unveil New Macs This Week — Expect AI And Gaming Enhancements In Fresh Designs, Says Expert

Apple Inc. AAPL is all set to integrate the powerful M4 processor into its Mac lineup.

What Happened: In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman noted that the M4 chip could boost the AI and gaming performance of new Macs.

The new chip will significantly increase core counts compared to its predecessor. This will ensure a marked improvement in daily usage from older models.

“Apple will probably introduce new Macs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — with the hands-on sessions beginning right after the final announcement. It's an unusual strategy but not a first,” he stated.

According to the columnist, Cupertino is expected to unveil a 24-inch iMac, a revamped Mac mini, and updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this week.

The iMac will feature an entry-level M4, the Mac mini will get M4 and M4 Pro options, and the MacBook Pro will have higher-end M4 configurations.

The Mac mini will also introduce ray tracing, a graphics technique that delivers more realistic images, a significant advantage for gamers.

The new Mac mini will be smaller, similar in size to an Apple TV, and feature additional front and backports.

Apple also plans to equip the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro with M4 chips in early 2025, he stated.

Why It Matters: The M4 chip has already been introduced in an Apple product previously. In May 2024, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant introduced its latest powerful processor in the iPad Pro.

At the time, the M4 chip was described as "more powerful than any AI PC NPU today."

The M4 chip almost doubles the Neural Engine’s capability in new launches, achieving 38 trillion operations per second or TOPS.

In the year 2020, the Tim Cook-led company moved from Intel Corporation INTL chips to Apple-owned chips.

