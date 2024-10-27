Trump Says Robert Kennedy Jr. Can Run Wild On Health And Food: 'I'm Going To Let Him Go Wild On The Medicines'

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. full authority over health, food, and medicine issues if he secures a second term.

What Happened: Trump revealed his plans on Sunday, expressing his intent to allow Kennedy to have free reign over health, food, and medicine-related matters, with the exception of oil, which he referred to as “liquid gold,” reported The Hill.

“I'm going to let him go wild on health. I'm going to let him go wild on the food. I'm going to let him go wild on the medicines,” said Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York.

“The only thing I don't think I'm going to let him even get near is the liquid gold that we have under our feet.”

Kennedy, who earlier withdrew from an independent White House run and endorsed Trump, has been spearheading a Trump campaign initiative named “Make America Healthy Again.” The former presidential contender holds contentious views on vaccines. He has also been outspoken about the spread of processed foods and additives.

Medical professionals have raised concerns about Kennedy's potential influence in a future Trump administration. While Kennedy denies being anti-vaccine, he has been associated with spreading controversial claims about vaccines.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Trump and Kennedy has been developing over the past year. In July, Kennedy was reported to be in discussions with Trump about endorsing his campaign and potentially taking up a senior role in a second Trump administration, as per a Benzinga report.

Later in August, Kennedy suspended his own presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. The ex-president subsequently welcomed Kennedy at a campaign rally in Arizona, praising him as an "incredible champion" and predicting his significant influence on the campaign.

Kennedy Jr. revealed that Trump asked him to assist in reforming key health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health, if he wins a second term. Trump's campaign, however, described discussions on specific roles as "premature."

However, Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump has been met with strong disapproval from his siblings, who view it as a "betrayal" of their family values.

