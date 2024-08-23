Kennedy Family Members Condemn RFK Jr.'s Trump Endorsement As 'Betrayal,' Throw Their Weight Behind Harris And Walz: 'Sad Ending To A Sad Story'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump has caused a stir within his family who view this as a “betrayal” of their family values.

What Happened: RFK Jr., an independent presidential candidate, announced his endorsement of Trump on Friday. This move has been met with strong disapproval from his siblings.

The statement shared by Kerry Kennedy and signed by her four other siblings, read, “We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.”

“It is a sad ending to a sad story,” the statement added.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother's announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

During his Friday address, Kennedy criticized Democrats and the media for “not giving him a fair shake.”

Kennedy also stated that he has already removed, and will continue to remove, his name from ballots in swing states or states where he believes his presence could harm the Republican Party’s chances of winning.

However, in red states, Kennedy will stay on the ballot, allowing voters to cast their votes for him.

See Also: Trump In Trouble? Vice President Kamala Harris Hits Record Support, Young Voter Lead In 2024 Election Poll

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s decision to suspend his campaign and endorse Trump comes after a series of events that have shaped his political journey.

Last month, it was reported that despite a $2.5 million boost from his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s campaign was still in deficit.

Earlier this month, Kennedy was reportedly seeking a role in Trump’s administration in return for his support.

This was followed by his announcement to suspend his campaign, citing his inability to win the 2024 election and the potential of his continued presence resulting in a Democratic Party victory.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris’ favorability has surged, indicating a shift in the political landscape.

According to Gallup’s August poll, Harris’ favorability rating increased by 13 percentage points since June, reaching 47%, while her job approval rating also rose by seven points from December 2023 to 47%.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock