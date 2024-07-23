Robert Kennedy Jr. Eyes Role In Trump's Administration Amid Endorsement Chatter: Report

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly engaged in discussions with former President Donald Trump about endorsing his campaign and potentially taking up a senior role in a second Trump administration.

What Happened: Kennedy, who is running as an independent candidate, held talks with Trump about endorsing his campaign and potentially taking up a senior role in a Trump administration, The Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

These discussions took place shortly after an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally on Jul. 13.

Despite the talks, no formal agreement was reached, with concerns within Trump’s circle about the implications of offering a job in exchange for a political endorsement. Kennedy, a vocal critic of vaccines, expressed his willingness to discuss children’s health and the chronic disease epidemic with any political party.

Trump and Kennedy also discussed the possibility of Kennedy leaving the presidential race and endorsing Trump. However, Trump’s advisers expressed reservations about appointing Kennedy, given his stance on vaccines.

Kennedy stated his willingness to discuss children’s health with any political party, noting that Trump has been more receptive to him than the Democratic National Committee. “I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me,” Kennedy said in an interview on Monday.

Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, Danielle Alvarez, confirmed the meeting, stating "President Trump met with RFK and they had a conversation about the issues just as he does regularly with important figures in business and politics because they all recognize he will be the next president of the United States."

Team Kennedy did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Trump Wants Republicans Reimbursed After Biden Quits: ‘We Have To Start All Over Again’

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s campaign has reportedly faced significant financial challenges, despite a $2.5 million boost from his running mate, Nicole Shanahan. The campaign raised nearly $5.4 million but spent over $6.2 million, highlighting ongoing financial hurdles.

Additionally, President Joe Biden recently announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, sparking reactions from various political figures and introducing new uncertainties into the election.

Biden’s exit has introduced new uncertainties into the election, causing traders to reassess their market positions. This has implications for the so-called “Trump trade,” which refers to market strategies banking on stocks that would likely benefit from a potential return of Trump to the White House.

Last week, a video of a phone call between Trump and Kennedy was posted on social media and later verified by Kennedy. Trump is heard saying, "I would love you to do something – and I think it would be so good for you and so big for you," seemingly referring to the 2024 election race.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock