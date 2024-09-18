Robert Kennedy Jr: Trump Wants Him To Help Pick CDC, FDA, and NIH Leaders — 'Unravel The Capture Of Agencies By Corrupt Influence'

Antivaccine advocate and former independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stated that he might be appointed by former President Donald Trump to select leaders for key public health agencies, should the former president win a second term.

What Happened: Kennedy Jr. disclosed this information during a discussion with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, as reported by The Hill on Wednesday.

He named the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health as agencies he might be involved with. Kennedy made this announcement during a Tuesday stop in Wisconsin on Carlson's live tour.

“President Trump has asked me specifically to do two things. One, to help unravel the capture of the agencies by corrupt influence. In other words, to drain the swamp. And, you know, I had to say something about President Trump,” said Kennedy Jr.

In a previous conversation with Carlson, Kennedy mentioned that Trump asked him to be part of his transition team if he secures a second term. However, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt labeled discussions about who will serve in a second Trump administration as “premature”.

Earlier this month, Democrats and the public health community voiced their concerns over the potential of Kennedy becoming the Health and Human Services secretary in a second Trump term.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s potential role in a second Trump administration has been a topic of discussion for some time. According to a Benzinga report from July, Kennedy, then an independent presidential candidate, had talks with Trump about endorsing his campaign and possibly taking up a senior role in his administration.

In August, Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. He stated that he didn’t believe he had a real chance of winning the 2024 election and that his continued presence in the race would result in a Democratic Party victory.

