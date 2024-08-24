After Securing Endorsement From RFK Jr. For His 2024 Presidential Bid, Donald Trump Welcomes Kennedy At Arizona Rally: 'I Think He's Going To Have A Huge Influence On This Campaign'

After securing the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump welcomed him at a campaign rally in Arizona.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump introduced Kennedy to his supporters in Glendale, Arizona, lauding him as an “incredible champion” with who he shares many values, reported The Hill.

The crowd responded with enthusiastic applause and chants of “Bobby!” The former President also said, “I think he's [Kennedy] going to have a huge influence on this campaign.”

Trump acknowledged Kennedy’s presidential campaign, stating, “For the past 16 months, Bobby has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States.”

During the rally, Trump also said he would establish a commission on assassination attempts, focusing on releasing remaining documents related to the John F. Kennedy assassination attempt.

He also pledged to create a panel to study chronic diseases like autism, obesity, and autoimmune disorders, aligning with Kennedy’s stated priorities.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump was contingent on the possibility of securing a role in Trump's administration if he is elected.

Larry Sharpe, outreach director with the Super PAC American Values 2024, stated that Trump had earlier expressed openness to Kennedy playing a role in his administration.

However, Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump has not been well-received by all. Kennedy’s siblings condemned his endorsement of Trump as a “betrayal” of their family values, throwing their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz instead.

