This Walmart Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Andrew Polkowitz initiated coverage on Insperity, Inc. NSP with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $90. Insperity shares closed at $86.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Bingqing Zhu initiated coverage on The Hershey Company HSY with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $165. Hershey shares closed at $184.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Barger initiated coverage on Plexus Corp. PLXS with a Sector Weight rating. Plexus shares closed at $136.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Dean Rosenblum initiated coverage on Walmart Inc. WMT with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $95. Walmart shares closed at $80.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $325. Cadence Design shares closed at $253.15 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
