This Boston Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst Andrew Schmidt downgraded the rating for Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $72 to $90. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $80.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street analyst Jacob Stephan downgraded Zuora, Inc. ZUO from Buy to Hold and announced a $10 price target. Zuora shares closed at $9.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi downgraded T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform but increased the price target from $215.5 to $236. T-Mobile US shares closed at $219.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun downgraded the rating for Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $214 to $210. Old Dominion shares closed at $203.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Mike Matson downgraded the rating for Boston Scientific Corporation BSX from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $86. Boston Scientific shares closed at $87.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BSX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in