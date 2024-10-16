This Autodesk Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Company DIS with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $95. Disney shares closed at $94.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan initiated coverage on Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Paycor HCM shares closed at $13.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Michael Phillips initiated coverage on RLI Corp. RLI with a Perform rating. RLI shares closed at $160.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. ADSK with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $340. Autodesk shares closed at $286.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiated coverage on MoneyLion Inc. ML with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $60. MoneyLion shares closed at $44.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
