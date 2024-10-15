This Lennox International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma downgraded the rating for Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT from Buy to Neutral. CommVault shares gained 0.7% to close at $163.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond downgraded Lennox International Inc. LII from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lennox shares gained 0.4% to close at $606.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark analyst Kurt Hallead downgraded the rating for Noble Corporation plc NE from Buy to Hold. Noble shares fell 2.7% to close at $34.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell downgraded American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK from Outperform to Neutral but raised the price target from $131 to $140. American Water Works shares gained 1.1% to close at $140.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Robert Stein downgraded the rating for Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $5.85 price target. Arcadium Lithium shares fell 0.4% to close at $5.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LII stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in