This Advance Auto Parts Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud upgraded the rating for SM Energy Company SM from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $64 to $60. SM Energy shares fell 2% to close at $44.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $64 to $60. SM Energy shares fell 2% to close at $44.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer upgraded TechTarget, Inc . TTGT from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $34 to $36. TechTarget shares gained 4.8% to close at $25.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $34 to $36. TechTarget shares gained 4.8% to close at $25.16 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell upgraded Duke Energy Corporation DUK from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $116 to $121. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to close at $115.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $116 to $121. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to close at $115.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP from Neutral to Outperform. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 5.2% to close at $39.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 5.2% to close at $39.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar upgraded Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $19 to $25. Bausch & Lomb shares gained 7.2% to close at $20.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read More: