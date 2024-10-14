This Caterpillar Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl downgraded the rating for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc . EXPD from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $112 to $106. Expeditors shares gained 1.4% to close at $123.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo downgraded the rating for Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $349 to $332. Caterpillar shares gained 1.4% to close at $402.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst David George downgraded KeyCorp KEY from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $18 to $17. KeyCorp shares gained 2.3% to close at $17.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded Triumph Group, Inc. TGI from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $15 to $12. Triumph shares gained 6.2% to close at $15.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Stifel analyst Bradley Canino downgraded Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $26 to $19. Kura Oncology shares gained 1.9% to close at $18.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

