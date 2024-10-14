This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 20% Upside In AMD - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones index surging to fresh highs during the session. U.S. major averages also recorded gains for the fifth straight week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding 1.1% each, while the Dow gained 1.2% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Darden Restaurants, Inc. and cut the price target from $450 to $420 on Oct. 11. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 10, the company reported sales growth of 5.1% Y/Y to $1.08 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Analyst: Andrew Kaplowitz

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained a Buy rating on GE Aerospace and raised the price target from $198 to $216 on Oct. 10. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 23, the company launched AI Wingmate to support its 52,000 employees in enhancing quality and innovation in flight.

Analyst: Justin Post

Analyst Firm : B of A Securities

: B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained a Neutral rating on Airbnb, Inc. and raised the price target from $132 to $142 on Oct. 11. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Airbnb reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Brent Thielman

Analyst Firm : DA Davidson

: DA Davidson Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: Maintained a Neutral rating on Apogee Enterprises, Inc. and raised the price target from $65 to $75 on Oct. 8. This analyst sees more than 4% decline in the stock. Recent News: On Oct. 4, Apogee Enterprises reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Harsh Kumar

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: Maintained an Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and boosted the price target from $175 to $200 on Oct. 11. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: AMD, last week, launched several new high-performance computing solutions at the event, including fifth Gen AMD EPYC server CPUs, AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators, AMD Pensando Salina DPUs, AMD Pensando Pollara 400 NICs and AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 series processors for enterprise AI PCs.

