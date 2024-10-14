Why Longboard Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 47%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Lundbeck agreed to acquire Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion equity value.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 46.8% to $57.13 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Inventiva S.A. IVA rose 86.2% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. The company raised up to €348 million to fund Phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial for MASH, and named new chairman and director.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN gained 92.2% to $0.7297 in pre-market trading. Tevogen Bio announced plans to share $1 billion+ revenue potential of its pipeline portfolio beginning week of Oct. 14.
- Expion360 Inc. XPON shares rose 72% to $4.1100 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI shares surged 15% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Friday.
- Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ gained 15% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY rose 14.3% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Friday.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares jumped 12.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Cerus Corporation CERS climbed 9.3% to $1.99 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Friday.
- Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 7.7% to $3.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Friday.
Losers
- Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM shares dipped 76.8% to $0.3401 in pre-market trading as the company's board of directors approved the liquidation and wind-up of the company.
- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. ZPTA shares fell 70.7% to $0.0765 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV fell 44.1% to $0.0655 in today's pre-market trading. Vicinity Motor failed to renegotiate terms with creditors and concluded workout plan without restructuring.
- Notable Labs, Ltd. NTBL fell 25.8% to $0.2896 in pre-market trading.
- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG shares declined 22.4% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after surging 238% on Friday.
- Simpple Ltd. SPPL shares declined 18.8% to $0.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Friday. SIMPPLE, last week, announced new contracts and partnerships in Australia and New Zealand.
- NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares fell 17.1% to $0.8125 in pre-market trading after surging 63% on Friday.
- Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG shares fell 15% to $0.8501 after declining 5% on Friday.
- BAIYU Holdings, Inc. BYU declined 13.3% to $0.26 in pre-market trading after declining 35% on Friday.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB fell 6.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Friday.
