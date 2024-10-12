Mary Trump: 'Because Donald Is A World-Class Hypocrite, It Turns Out His Interviews Have Been Edited'

On Friday former President Donald Trump called for the revocation of the broadcasting license of CBS, alleging widespread corruption and disinformation among media outlets.

What Happened: Trump declined to partake in a customary pre-election interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes due to the network’s commitment to fact-checking his statements.

He has since called for CBS to be stripped of its broadcasting license and proposed that all other broadcast licenses should be auctioned to the highest bidder. The former president’s ire was ignited by the airing of two different versions of a response given by Vice President Kamala Harris on a question about Israel.

Trump accused 60 Minutes and CBS of perpetrating fraud by editing the interview for clarity, which he branded as “the Single Biggest scandal in Broadcast History.”

During an event in Detroit, Trump informed the audience that all networks are “crooked as hell” and should be deprived of their licenses, a comment that was greeted with applause.

Talking about Trump’s stance on the media outlet, his niece Mary Trump said in a Substack post that “because Donald is a world-class hypocrite, it turns out his interviews have been edited in order to make him look better.”

Also Read: Mary Trump Says There Are Much, Much Worse Things About Donald Trump ‘Than His Shameless Hucksterism’

“For years, Donald has railed against the press, calling them the "the enemy of the people." He singles out individual reporters, especially women, by name and calls them stupid when they ask probing questions, or don't flatter him enough,” she said in the post.

“There is plenty of evidence, from misleading New York Times headlines that whitewash his authoritarianism, racism, and criminality, to the abysmal performances by moderators at both the CNN and CBS debates, that Donald's working the refs has succeeded,” Mary Trump continued.

She also said that “too many reporters and news organizations fear Donald and have decided that the best way to protect themselves is to appease him.”

“Unfortunately, doing so makes it impossible for them to do their jobs—which, at this critical time in American history, is to educate the American people about, and alert them to, the unique danger a second Trump administration poses,” Mary Trump said.

Also Read: Mary Trump: ‘Donald’s Narcissistic Injury Is So Great That He Has Essentially Stopped Campaigning’

Why It Matters: This is not the first time that Trump has been at odds with the media. Throughout his presidency, he has been known for his contentious relationship with the press, often accusing them of spreading “fake news”.

His recent call for CBS and other networks to lose their broadcasting licenses signifies an escalation in this ongoing conflict.

The implications of such a move could be far-reaching, potentially affecting the freedom of the press and the public’s access to information.

Read Next:

Trump's Niece Accuses Him Of Lying About Involvement In Controversial Project 2025: ‘My Uncle Likes To Call America a ‘Stupid Country.' But We're Not Nearly As Stupid As He Hopes We Are …

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.