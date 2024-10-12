Former Tesla Enthusiast Embraces Rivian After R1T Survives Hurricane

Former Tesla aficionado Michael Cusick has shifted his loyalty to Rivian Automotive RIVN following the survival of his Rivian R1T electric truck in Hurricane Helene.

What Happened: Cusick, a resident of Asheville, North Carolina, was a staunch supporter of Tesla Inc TSLA having owned and extensively driven a Model 3. However, his experience with the Rivian R1T during Hurricane Helene, which wreaked havoc in the southeast, including Asheville, has led him to switch his allegiance to Rivian.

According to the report by Business Insider, after weighing several options including the Tesla Cybertruck and the Chevy Silverado EV, Cusick purchased a Rivian R1T in June 2024.

He was attracted to the Rivian R1T due to its midsize truck capabilities, its ability to traverse narrower trails, and its air suspension that provides about 2 feet of ground clearance.

During the onslaught of Hurricane Helene, Cusick’s Rivian was swallowed by floodwaters. However, once the waters subsided, he discovered his vehicle was unscathed and fully functional.

In the hurricane’s aftermath, Cusick’s Rivian R1T even functioned as a generator, powering a food truck and a chainsaw for clearing roads.

Subsequent to the incident, Rivian contacted Cusick and provided him with a loaner vehicle while his truck is inspected and potentially repaired. This experience has cemented Cusick’s commitment to Rivian. “I’m all-in on Rivian now, without a doubt,” Cusick told the outlet.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the durability and resilience of Rivian’s electric vehicles, which could potentially boost consumer confidence in the brand.

The company’s swift response in providing a loaner vehicle also highlights their commitment to customer service. This could further enhance Rivian’s reputation and market position in the competitive electric vehicle industry.

