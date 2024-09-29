Hurricane Helene Exposes Vulnerability Of Florida's Home Insurance Market

Hurricane Helene has caused extensive damage across the Southeast, from Florida to the Carolinas. The estimated property damage ranges between $15 billion to $26 billion, with an additional $5 billion to $8 billion in lost economic output.

What Happened: Hurricane Helene has left a swath of destruction in its path, further underscoring the precarious nature of Florida’s property insurance market. Insurance premiums have seen a staggering 45% increase from 2017 to 2022, according to a recent report from the Florida Policy Project.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has declared a state of emergency in 41 counties and ordered evacuations in some coastal communities. He has also urged residents to prepare for the hurricane, resulting in many boarding up windows, placing sandbags in their homes, and fueling their cars.

The average annual premium for a Florida homeowner now stands at $5,500, a figure that is approximately 140% higher than the average U.S. homeowner’s insurance premium of $2,285, as per Bankrate. This surge in costs has led some residents to forgo insurance altogether, with some reporting rates as high as $20,000 per year.

Even before Hurricane Helene, Florida’s insurance market was in turmoil, with companies questioning their ability to endure the state’s frequent superstorms. Moody’s has raised concerns about rising premiums and an increasing number of property owners either abandoning coverage or leaving the state.

Standard homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flooding, leaving those without flood insurance to bear high rebuilding costs. The government-run National Flood Insurance Program, the primary source of flood insurance in the U.S., is also under growing financial stress as disasters intensify.

According to a report by CBS News, traditional insurers have scaled back their home policies offerings in Florida, especially in disaster-prone regions, leaving the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and newer insurers to fill the void. These insurers, however, are grappling with higher rates from reinsurance companies, which provide insurance for insurers.

Jeff Brandes, founder and president of the Florida Policy Project, told the outlet, “Florida, much more than any other state in the country, is exposed to the global reinsurance market.”

Recent reforms to Florida’s insurance market may offer some relief to homeowners. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a property insurance bill in 2022 aimed at deterring frivolous lawsuits and limiting insurer costs.

The home insurance crisis in Florida has escalated over the past year, with insurance premiums reaching the highest in the nation.

The crisis has hit South Florida particularly hard, where homeowners paid more than $10,000 in an average annual premium in 2023.

The arrival of Hurricane Helene threatens to exacerbate this crisis, potentially leading to higher insurance premiums and financial instability for smaller insurance companies.

Why It Matters: The escalating insurance costs in Florida underscore the broader issue of climate change and its impact on insurance markets. As extreme weather events become more frequent, homeowners in high-risk areas are likely to face increasing insurance premiums.

The situation in Florida serves as a stark reminder of the potential financial implications of climate change, with the state’s property insurance market being particularly vulnerable due to its exposure to the global reinsurance market.

The recent reforms may provide some relief, but the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

