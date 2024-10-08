Biden Yelled And Swore At Israel PM Netanyahu, Reveals Woodward's New Book: 'You're A Rogue State'

In his soon-to-be-released book “War”, renowned journalist Bob Woodward uncovers a strained relationship between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What Happened: The book, scheduled for release on October 15, includes excerpts published by CNN on Tuesday. These excerpts reveal Biden’s private objections to Netanyahu’s military operations in Gaza and Iran.

Woodward’s book discloses that Biden privately rebuked Netanyahu, branding him a “bad guy” and a “liar”. The U.S. President also reportedly showed dissatisfaction with Israel’s assassination of a Hezbollah military commander in Beirut, and questioned Israel’s global image.

Biden allegedly yelled at Netanyahu and said, “Bibi, what the f***?" after the assassination.

“You know the perception of Israel around the world increasingly is that you're a rogue state, a rogue actor,” according to the author.

Netanyahu justified his actions, claiming the commander was a leading terrorist and that a firm stance would assist in negotiations. Woodward also noted that Biden had disparaging remarks about Netanyahu’s associates, labeling 18 out of 19 of them as “liars.”

White House deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said, on the relationship between Biden and Trump, “They have a long-term relationship. They have a very honest and direct relationship, and I don't have a comment on those specific anecdotes.”

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of several other significant disclosures from Woodward’s book. Earlier Benzinga reported that the book alleges former President Donald Trump maintained secret contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin after leaving office.

Trump previously showed ‘love letters’ from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Woodward, despite knowing they were classified.

