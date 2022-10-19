ñol

Trump Showed 'Love Letters' From Kim Jong Un To Journalist Knowing They Were 'Top Secret:' Report

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 19, 2022 1:42 AM | 1 min read
Trump Showed 'Love Letters' From Kim Jong Un To Journalist Knowing They Were 'Top Secret:' Report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed the “love letters” received from Kim Jong Un to a journalist in Dec. 2019 and acknowledged that he should not be showing them around.

What Happened: Trump showed the letters that the North Korean leader had written to him to Bob Woodward, according to notes from Woodward's interview during Trump’s tenure in the top office.

In a new audiobook — “The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Trump" — the journalist has highlighted more than eight hours of raw interviews with the former president.

While showing the letters to him, Trump urged Woodward to “treat them with respect” and warned him not to tell anyone that “I gave them to you, okay?” reported  The Washington Post.

“But I’ll let you see them,” Trump said, adding that “I don’t want you to have them all.”

The report noted that a month later, in Jan. 2020, when Woodward asked Trump during a call to let him also see the letters that the former president wrote to his North Korean counterpart, Trump said, “Oh, those are so top secret.”

While Trump has made repeated claims that he took none of the documents improperly from the White House when leaving office, including the Kim letters, the comments show that the former president knew that the 27 letters exchanged between the two were classified.

