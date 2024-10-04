This Li Auto Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

HSBC analyst Sean McLoughlin downgraded the rating for GE Vernova Inc . GEV from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $240 to $255. GE Vernova shares gained 1% to close at $254.68 on Thursday.

Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao downgraded Li Auto Inc . LI from Outperform to Neutral but increased the price target from $25 to $33. Li Auto shares fell 3.6% to close at $28.82 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded the rating for Chubb Limited CB from Neutral to Underperform but raised the price target from $264 to $275. Chubb shares fell 1% to close at $288.54 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $66 to $37. Dine Brands Global shares fell 2.9% to close at $33.55 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina downgraded the rating for BHP Group Limited BHP from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $72 to $68. BHP Group shares fell 2.5% to close at $60.89 on Thursday.

