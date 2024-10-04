This Li Auto Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HSBC analyst Sean McLoughlin downgraded the rating for GE Vernova Inc. GEV from Buy to Hold but raised the price target from $240 to $255. GE Vernova shares gained 1% to close at $254.68 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao downgraded Li Auto Inc. LI from Outperform to Neutral but increased the price target from $25 to $33. Li Auto shares fell 3.6% to close at $28.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded the rating for Chubb Limited CB from Neutral to Underperform but raised the price target from $264 to $275. Chubb shares fell 1% to close at $288.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $66 to $37. Dine Brands Global shares fell 2.9% to close at $33.55 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina downgraded the rating for BHP Group Limited BHP from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $72 to $68. BHP Group shares fell 2.5% to close at $60.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying LI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in