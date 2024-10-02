Bernie Sanders Says Boeing's Greed 'Perfect Example Of Why We Need Medicare For All'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has criticized Boeing Co. BA for its reported handling of the ongoing workers’ strike, using it as a case to advocate for Medicare for All.

What Happened: Sanders took to X on Tuesday to express his views on the ongoing strike at Boeing. He criticized the aerospace giant for its “greed” and used the situation to advocate for Medicare for All, a policy he has long championed.

Boeing's greed offers another perfect example of why we need Medicare for All.



Like other wealthy countries we must guarantee health care to every man, woman, and child as a human right, not a job benefit.



Whether you're on strike or not, everyone is entitled to health care. https://t.co/6QVIYSFRZa — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2024

He also shared a post from Michael Sainato, a reporter for The Guardian, revealing that 33,000 Boeing workers on strike had their employee healthcare benefits revoked.

Benzinga has reached out to Boeing, this story will be updated as and when a response is received.

Why It Matters: The strike at Boeing has been ongoing for weeks, with workers rejecting the company’s ‘best and final‘ offer. The company has been grappling with the financial impact of the strike, enforcing temporary furloughs and contemplating raising at least $10 billion by issuing new stock to replenish its cash reserves.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 1.4% higher at $154.22 on Tuesday in the regular session and traded 0.2% higher in the after-hours session.

