Apple Bowing Out Of OpenAI Funding Round, iPhone 16's Camera Ranking, And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week was a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with news ranging from the tech giant’s withdrawal from OpenAI’s funding round to the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera failing to top global rankings. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Apple Bows Out of OpenAI Funding Round

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has reportedly withdrawn from negotiations to invest in OpenAI’s funding round, which is expected to raise between $6.5 billion and $7 billion. The decision was made at the eleventh hour, with the funding round set to close next week. However, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Nvidia Corp. NVDA are still in talks to join the round.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Falls Short in Global Rankings

Despite high expectations, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera has been ranked fourth globally in overall score. However, it does lead the pack in video capabilities. This ranking comes following various tests conducted on the iPhone 16 series’ features and components.

iOS 18 Rolls Out New Passwords App

Apple’s iOS 18 update includes a new Passwords app, serving as a comprehensive password manager for iPhone users. The app provides a secure location for all passwords, protected by Face ID, and aids in creating robust, unique credentials. It also alerts users if their details have been compromised.

Marques Brownlee Reviews iPhone 16 and Launches New App

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has shared his insights on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Brownlee, who has been testing the phones for about two weeks, stated, “This is the most unfinished I’ve ever seen a new iPhone launch.” He also announced the launch of his new app, Panels.

Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro Models and iPhone 13

As part of its annual product streamlining, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 models. However, these models can still be found in stock at online and third-party retail stores for a limited time.

Photo courtesy: Apple