Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges West For Forcing Russia To Peace While Kremlin Slams UN For Turning A Blind Eye To Kyiv's Incursion Into Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Western leaders to take decisive action to compel Russia into ending the war, which he says cannot be resolved through dialogue alone. This plea comes amid accusations from the Kremlin that the United Nations is ignoring Ukraine’s alleged incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

What Happened: Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for “forcing Russia into peace,” reported Reuters on Wednesday.

“This war can’t be calmed by talks. Action is needed,” Zelenskyy urged.

Zelenskyy’s “victory plan” to end the war, which he has been advocating to Western leaders, does not involve ceding any territory to Russia. He also accused North Korea and Iran of being “de facto accomplices” of Moscow by providing arms for the war.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the U.N. of ignoring alleged atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces during an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region last month.

“I have not heard any voices from U.N. representatives responsible for human rights, including, of course, the secretary general,” he said, referring to U.N. Secretary Antonio Guterres.

See Also: Elon Musk Responds to Venture Capitalist’s Claim On Government Subsidies For SpaceX, Tesla: ‘Do Some Research Before You Display Your Utter Ignorance’

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy’s call for Western support to force Russia into peace comes after a series of escalating tensions. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine’s use of Western-made long-range missiles against Russia could lead to a direct military confrontation between Russia and the West. Zelenskyy had been lobbying for Western allies to permit Ukraine to deploy these missiles as a means to limit Moscow’s attack capabilities, a move that Putin argued would implicate the countries providing the missiles in the conflict.

Additionally, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed that Zelenskyy favors a Democratic win in the upcoming 2024 U.S. election. This assertion contrasts with some of Trump’s allies who believe Ukraine would welcome his return, claiming he has the skills to negotiate peace with Putin.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by evan_huang on Shutterstock