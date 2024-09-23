Ukraine's Zelenskyy Heads To US To Present 'Victory Plan' Against Russia To Biden As War Drags For Over Two Years Now

Ahead of a critical U.S. visit, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to discuss his “victory plan” to end the war with Russia with key American leaders.

What Happened: Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States this week to present a “victory plan” to President Joe Biden and his potential successors, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, according to Reuters on Monday.

The Ukrainian leader aims to influence U.S. policy on Ukraine’s war with Russia which began in February 2022, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections. Zelenskyy will address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy stated that if the plan is supported by the West, it could have a significant impact on Moscow, potentially compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war diplomatically. He emphasized the plan’s urgency, outlining steps to be taken by strategic partners until the end of December.

The trip comes at a critical moment for Ukraine, with the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election potentially altering Washington’s policy on Ukraine. Trump has indicated a possible reset, while Harris has accused him of seeking Kyiv’s swift capitulation.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that Biden is eager to discuss Zelenskyy’s comprehensive strategy for success in the war. Zelenskyy is expected to press for long-term assurances of aid and possibly call for authorization of long-range strikes into Russia.

Why It Matters: The visit follows Zelenskyy’s announcement in late August about presenting a comprehensive strategy to Biden, emphasizing that the war can only end through dialogue if Kyiv is in a strong position. This plan includes Kyiv's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region and other economic and diplomatic measures.

In July, the U.S. committed an additional $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total package to $55.4 billion. This aid includes munitions and support for air defense systems, highlighting the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

However, the stakes are high. Earlier this month, Putin warned that the use of Western-made long-range missiles by Ukraine could lead to a direct military confrontation between Russia and the West. Zelenskyy has been lobbying for Western allies to permit Ukraine to deploy these missiles to limit Moscow's attack capabilities.

