Trump Says Ukrainian President Backs Kamala Harris For White House: 'Zelenskyy Is The Greatest Salesman In History'

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump has made a bold assertion regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his political preferences.

What Happened: Trump asserted on Tuesday that Zelenskyy prefers the Democrats to win the upcoming 2024 U.S. election, Reuters reported. Trump made this statement during a rally in western Pennsylvania.

Trump’s remarks contrast with some of his allies who believe Ukraine would welcome his return, claiming he has the skills to negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars,” Trump said.

In response, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign criticized Trump for not expressing support for Ukraine’s victory in the war.

“Vice President Harris understands that if America walks away from Ukraine, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe and our NATO allies,” stated Morgan Finkelstein, Harris’ national security spokesperson.

Zelenskyy’s office in Kyiv did not immediately comment. Trump provided no specifics on his peace plan, only mentioning he would call Putin and Zelenskyy to negotiate an accord if he wins the election on November 5. Zelenskyy attending the U.N. General Assembly, emphasized that decisive U.S. action could hasten the end of the war.

Although Trump mentioned a potential meeting with Zelenskyy no meeting has been scheduled. Over the weekend, Zelenskyy visited a weapons factory in Pennsylvania with Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, which upset some Trump associates. The visit occurred in a key electoral battleground.

Eastern European Americans, including Ukrainian-Americans and Polish-Americans, have become a crucial voting bloc for both campaigns, especially in Pennsylvania. The U.S. and its allies have provided substantial aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Why It Matters: The backdrop to Trump’s claims includes Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the U.S. to present a “victory plan” against Russia to President Joe Biden and other key American leaders.

Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about her stance on Ukraine, criticizing Trump’s approach and his “friendship” with Putin. Harris emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine, highlighting the broader implications of the conflict.

Furthermore, Trump has previously claimed to have engaged in discussions with Zelenskyy about potential peace plans, boasting about a “very good” phone call with the Ukrainian leader.

