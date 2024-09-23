Who Funded Melania Trump's Six-Figure LGBT+ Speaking Engagement? The Source Remains Shrouded In Mystery

Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly been receiving hefty payments for her appearances at political events this year. This unusual practice was unearthed in former President Donald Trump’s recent financial disclosure form.

What Happened: For a speaking engagement at an event organized by the LGBT+ organization Log Cabin Republicans in April, Melania Trump received a payment of $237,500 for a “speaking engagement,” reported CNN. However, the source of this payment remains a mystery. Charles Moran, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, refuted claims that the group was responsible for her speaking fee.

Another instance of a similar payment request was made on behalf of Melania Trump for a fundraiser in July. However, it has not been confirmed whether she received payment for this event. The request was put forth by Ric Grenell, the former ambassador to Germany and a Trump ally.

These payments have reportedly raised eyebrows among experts in campaign finance and government ethics, who deem them not only unusual but also ethically dubious. They argue that the source of the payment should have been disclosed transparently to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

The report indicates that Melania Trump also received $250,000 for a Log Cabin Republican event in December 2022 and $155,000 from a Trump-aligned super PAC for a speech in December 2021. These payments were disclosed in Donald Trump’s previous year’s financial disclosure form.

While a spokesperson for Melania Trump declined to comment on the matter to CNN, sources supportive of her defended her right to decide how to spend her time and to get paid for it.

Why It Matters: These revelations come at a time when Melania Trump has been increasingly visible in the political sphere. She has been questioning the circumstances surrounding an assassination attempt on her husband and promoting her upcoming memoir.

However, her absence from key events linked to Donald Trump’s legal challenges and her portrayal in Hillary Clinton’s latest book have also drawn attention.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin On Shutterstock.com

