JD Vance Is 'Too Radical' And Needs To 'Read Up On The History Of The Second World War,' Says Ukraine's President: Understand The 'Perils Of Appeasement'

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took a critical stance against Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.), the Republican vice presidential nominee, labeling him as “too radical”.

What Happened: Zelensky, in a conversation with The New Yorker that was published on Sunday, voiced his concerns about Vance’s views on the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He was particularly troubled by Vance’s suggestion that Ukraine should make sacrifices to end the war.

President Zelensky strongly disagreed with this notion, stating, “The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable.” He also mentioned Vance’s past suggestions for Ukraine to surrender territory to Russia as a means to end the current war.

“I don't take Vance's words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict. It will involve Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan, China, as well as many African countries.”

Zelensky, responding to Vance’s views, encouraged the senator to study the history of World War II, underlining the perils of appeasement. The Hill has contacted a representative for Vance for a response.

“Let Mr. Vance read up on the history of the Second World War, when a country was forced to give part of its territory to one particular person,” said Zelensky.

“What did that man do? Was he appeased or did he deal a devastating blow to the continent of Europe—to many nations, broadly, and to the Jewish nation in particular? Let him do some reading.”

Why It Matters: This criticism comes in the backdrop of a tense geopolitical situation. In July 2024, Zelensky had urged former U.S. President Donald Trump to reveal his plan for a swift end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing that any plan must respect Ukraine's sovereignty.

During the same month, NATO had announced a series of measures, including a $40 billion annual financial pledge of military support to Ukraine, to safeguard Ukraine's potential future NATO membership and counter the impact of a potential return of Trump.

In a presidential debate in September 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Trump for his stance on Ukraine and his "friendship" with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

