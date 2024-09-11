Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump Over 'Friendship' With Russian President: '…A Dictator Who Would Eat You For Lunch'

In the recent presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump for his stance on Ukraine and his “friendship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin would “eat you for lunch.”

What Happened: During the debate, Harris, when asked about her support for Ukraine, took a jab at Trump’s approach to the conflict. She emphasized the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine and criticized Trump’s alleged willingness to “give it up,” ABC News reported on Wednesday.

“Putin’s agenda is not just about Ukraine,” she said.

She further highlighted the significance of the U.S.’s support for Ukraine’s defense, stating that it has allowed the country to remain independent and free.

“Otherwise, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe. Starting with Poland. And why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch,” she added.

Why It Matters: Harris’ comments come at a time when the Ukraine-Russia conflict is escalating. The U.S. has been a key supporter of Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visiting the U.K. to discuss Ukraine’s aid amid Kyiv’s drone attack on Russia.

Trump, on the other hand, has previously engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about potential peace plans. His approach to the conflict has been a subject of debate.

Moreover, Harris’ comments also come in the wake of an unexpected endorsement from Russian President Putin, who expressed support for her in the 2024 election.

