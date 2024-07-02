NATO To 'Trump-Proof' Ukraine Aid After Biden's Weak Debate Performance With $40B Annual Financial Pledge And New Post In Kyiv

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to fortify long-term support for Ukraine, NATO is set to announce a series of measures, including the establishment of a new post in Kyiv, at an upcoming summit in Washington. This move is aimed at safeguarding Ukraine’s potential future NATO membership and countering the impact of a potential return of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The new measures include stationing a senior civilian official in Kyiv, creating a new command in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate military equipment provision and training for Ukrainian troops, and establishing a $40 billion annual financial pledge of military support to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

These initiatives, which have been in the works for several months, have gained urgency following President Joe Biden‘s recent weak debate performance and Trump’s criticism of U.S. spending on Ukraine.

"A big reason for the change is to Trump-proof the assistance effort to Ukraine," said Ivo Daalder, who served as the U.S. ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013. "Rather than having Washington in charge of managing the training and assistance, NATO will be in charge. So even if the U.S. reduces or withdraws support for the effort, it won't be eliminated."

These changes are also seen as a response to the rise of right-wing political parties across Europe. By institutionalizing NATO’s role in Ukraine, the alliance aims to make military assistance to Ukraine less susceptible to policy shifts among its members.

Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “the greatest salesman ever” for convincing the U.S. to provide military support to Kyiv. He argued that the conflict in Ukraine posed a greater security challenge for European nations than to the U.S., citing the geographical distance across the ocean.

Why It Matters: The move by NATO to bolster its support for Ukraine comes amid escalating tensions with Russia. In June, NATO was reportedly considering deploying additional nuclear weapons in response to the growing threat from Russia and China. This development was seen as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between NATO and Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused NATO of direct confrontation following the alliance’s continued expansion towards Russia’s borders. This situation was exacerbated by Russia’s intervention in Ukraine two years ago, aimed at preventing NATO from encroaching further.

Moreover, NATO allies have initiated plans to create a “drone wall” along their borders with Russia. This initiative, involving countries like Finland, Norway, Poland, and the Baltic states, aims to counter smuggling and other threats through advanced drone technology.

In April, NATO proposed a $107 billion fund to ensure sustained military support for Ukraine. This fund, aimed at making aid to Ukraine more sustainable, is seen as a measure to mitigate potential reductions in U.S. support if Trump were to return to office.

Photo courtesy: NATO