Trump Vows To 'Never Surrender' After Surviving Second Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump has survived a reported assassination attempt. He vowed never to surrender after the latest attempt on his life.

What Happened: The incident occurred near Trump’s Florida property, with the former President confirming his safety in a fundraising email. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” Trump stated, asserting his resilience and vowing to “NEVER SURRENDER”.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, confirmed the former President’s safety post the incident, while the Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation into the matter.

Following the incident, Vice President Harris expressed relief over Trump’s safety and condemned the act of violence. This incident follows a previous assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally in mid-July.

Why It Matters: This is the second assassination attempt on the former President in recent months. The first attempt occurred at a Pennsylvania rally in mid-July, where Trump was injured and another man was killed. The latest attempt took place at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, where a man armed with an AK-style rifle tried to infiltrate the perimeter. Quick action by the Secret Service agents on duty led the man to abandon his weapon and escape.

These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of the former President. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed relief that Trump has escaped unhurt, with Harris stating, "I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

