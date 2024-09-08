Trump Allies Worry He Might Sabotage His Debate Performance: 'I Pray — He Can Be Disciplined'

The forthcoming Tuesday debate is seen as a crucial juncture for ex-President Donald Trump in the presidential contest. However, there is growing apprehension among Republicans that Trump may undermine his own chances by resorting to personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Trump’s advisers and key GOP officials have been encouraging him to concentrate on critiquing Harris’s policy record. Despite this advice, Trump has shown a propensity for personal attacks, reported Politico.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich expressed hope that Trump would maintain composure during the debate, highlighting his presidential experience.

“I think, I hope, what he'll do is be a guy who's been a real president — while she has been kind of a semi-vice president — and a guy who knows all the world leaders, and a guy who has been through an enormous amount, and just be calm and steady and stick to the real differences,” said Gingrich.

However, Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin expressed doubts about Trump’s ability to avoid personal attacks, particularly if he feels threatened.

“I think — I pray — he can be disciplined,” said McLaughlin.

Trump’s past remarks have also raised eyebrows. He has previously claimed that he has a “right to personal attacks” on Harris, and has been resistant to curbing his criticism. This approach has been cautioned against by Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who emphasized the importance of focusing on policy debate over trading barbs.

Trump’s debate preparation team includes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and advisers Chris LaCivita, Susie Wiles and Jason Miller. Despite this, a Trump campaign official suggested that preparations are minimal, with Trump reviewing policy specifics to contrast his tenure with Harris’s vice presidency.

Why It Matters: The upcoming debate is crucial as a recent poll by The New York Times/Siena College shows Trump and Harris nearly tied.

The debate has also been surrounded by controversy, with Trump expressing his disapproval of the “no artificial lifts” rule. The rules have also forced the Harris team to rethink their strategy, as candidates will be muted while their opponents are speaking.

As the debate nears, it is uncertain whether Trump will heed his allies’ advice and focus on policy differences and his record, rather than resorting to personal attacks.

