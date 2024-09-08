Trump Vs Harris: Candidates Tied In Key Poll As Crucial Debate Nears

In the latest poll conducted by The New York Times/Siena College, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are nearly tied, setting the stage for a riveting presidential debate on Tuesday night.

What Happened: The poll, carried out between Sept. 3 and 6, shows a tight race between Harris and Trump. With 47% of likely voters backing Harris and 48% supporting Trump, the two are separated by just a single point.

This poll comes on the heels of the second presidential debate, and the first between Harris and Trump. The previous debate in June saw President Joe Biden and Trump face off, after which Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, endorsing Harris.

According to the Times/Siena poll, only 30% of likely voters believe the United States is heading in the right direction, while 60% disagree. Harris, however, leads Trump by 3.8 percentage points in an average of national polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: Majority Of Americans Anticipate Peaceful 2024 Power Transfer If This Candidate Wins

Despite her national lead, Harris faces a stiffer competition in swing states such as Georgia and Arizona. In these states, Harris holds a slim 0.4% lead and is neck-and-neck with Trump, respectively, according to averages of polls from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

The poll, which surveyed 1,695 registered voters, has a 2.8 percentage point margin of sampling error.

Also Read: Scaramucci: ‘Trump Is In Trouble And He Knows It', Slams Him On Conflicting Abortion Statements: ‘He's Shotgunning Out Statements And Words'

Why It Matters: The upcoming presidential debate is crucial for both candidates. The nearly equal support for Harris and Trump underscores the importance of their performances in the debate. With the race so close, every point counts, and the debate could be a game-changer.

The poll results also highlight the divided opinion among voters about the direction of the country. This could be a significant factor in the election, as candidates will need to address these concerns effectively to win over undecided voters.

Moreover, the tight race in swing states like Georgia and Arizona could determine the outcome of the election. These states have historically been decisive in close elections, and the candidates’ ability to win over voters in these states could be pivotal.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.