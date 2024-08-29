Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following strong fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat first-quarter guidance.
Affirm reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 51 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $659 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 9.17%.
Affirm Holdings shares jumped 18% to $37.24 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- BioCardia, Inc. BCDA gained 109.5% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after FDA cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.
- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. AZI rose 101.5% to $5.28 in today's pre-market trading after dipping around 35% on Wednesday. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) reported the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4 per Class A ordinary share.
- Theriva Biologics, Inc. TOVX gained 24.3% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a US patent application notice of allowance for treating C. Difficile disease and other antibiotic-induced GI tract adverse effects.
- BranchOut Food Inc. BOF gained 21.2% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. BranchOut Food shares jumped 14% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in its H1 revenue results.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX gained 16.5% to $61.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. QNTM gained 13% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Wednesday.
- 23andMe Holding Co. ME gained 11.5% to $0.35 in the pre-market trading session after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Mesoblast Ltd MESO gained 7.5% to $6.85 in pre-market trading as the company reported FY24 results.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 7% to $84.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
Losers
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG shares declined 30.5% to $0.6463 in pre-market trading after a report suggesting the company is considering a bankruptcy filing.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares fell 19.7% to $0.3405 in pre-market trading.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG fell 15.3% to $50.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK fell 14.3% to $1.74 in today's pre-market trading.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP fell 12.7% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. TC BioPharm announced closing of upsized $6.0 million public offering.
- JBDI Holdings Limited JBDI shares fell 11.9% to $13.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 50% on Wednesday. JBDI Holdings announced closing of $11.25 million initial public offering.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD shares declined 11.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. ABIO declined 11.5% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Wednesday.
- Guess?, Inc. GES shares dipped 8.6% to $18.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA shares fell 8.1% to $88.74 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
