Hain Celestial Posts Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Joins Soleno Therapeutics, Energizer Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN shares gained 34.2% to $9.16 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.
The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents. Quarterly revenues of $418.80 million missed the street view of $421.2 million.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. CLPT jumped 12.1% to $13.11. ClearPoint Neuro announced early repayment of $10 million note.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 8.6% to $45.98 following second-quarter financial results.
- Evotec SE EVO gained 7.1% to $3.77.
- Stardust Power Inc. SDST climbed 6.7% to $8.55.
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY rose 5.5% to $110.01.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO surged 5.5% to $48.65. Soleno Therapeutics announced FDA acceptance for filing and priority review of its NDA for DCCR extended-release tablets for Prader-Willi Syndrome.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR gained 5.3% to $31.94 after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target form $30 to $40.
